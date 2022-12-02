Commerce Bank Has $640,000 Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

