Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

