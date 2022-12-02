Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

