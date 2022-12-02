Commerce Bank Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $93,417,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

