Commerce Bank Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.