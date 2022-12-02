Commerce Bank Has $653,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

