Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.98 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

