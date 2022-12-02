Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 781,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

