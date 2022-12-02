Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.63 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

