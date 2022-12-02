Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
Insulet Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
