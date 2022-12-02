Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

