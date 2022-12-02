Commerce Bank Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,860,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

BWA opened at $42.66 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

