Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

