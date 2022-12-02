iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,949,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

