Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TDY stock opened at $424.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.