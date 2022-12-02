Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

XYL stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

