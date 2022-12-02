Commerce Bank Has $788,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $37.90 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $103.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.