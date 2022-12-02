Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

