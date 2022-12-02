NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
About NovAccess Global
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovAccess Global (XSNX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.