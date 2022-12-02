NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

