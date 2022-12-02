Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Decreases By 36.5%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 2,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance
ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $3.55.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
