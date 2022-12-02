Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Decreases By 36.5%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 2,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

