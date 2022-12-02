Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

