BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

