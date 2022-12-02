BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 51,198 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

