Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 4th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.13.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

