Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.002 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.85.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
See Also
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.