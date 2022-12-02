James Latham plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Latham Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,272 ($15.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £253.78 million and a PE ratio of 548.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,266.79. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 1,061.20 ($12.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.30).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Latham bought 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £9,148.55 ($10,944.55).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Further Reading

