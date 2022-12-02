VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Read More
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.