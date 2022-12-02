DSW Capital plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.76 (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DSW opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.53) on Friday. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.36. The company has a market capitalization of £28.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

