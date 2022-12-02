VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

