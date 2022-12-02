Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGI9 opened at GBX 90.42 ($1.08) on Friday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.29 million and a PE ratio of 899.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.59.

Insider Transactions at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In related news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan acquired 27,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,963.30 ($29,863.98).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

