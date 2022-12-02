Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 0.9 %
ORCH stock opened at GBX 47.94 ($0.57) on Friday. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45.47 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £10.24 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.64.
About Orchard Funding Group
