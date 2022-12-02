Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCH stock opened at GBX 47.94 ($0.57) on Friday. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45.47 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £10.24 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.64.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

