Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triad Group Price Performance

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 100 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.29. Triad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.60.

Insider Activity

In other Triad Group news, insider Charlotte Rigg bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148,500 ($177,652.83).

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

