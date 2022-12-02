Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LivePerson (LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2022 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00.

11/15/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $12.00.

11/11/2022 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LivePerson Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.98 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $977.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 93.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 32.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 94.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

