AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.59

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJ Bell Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 388.40 ($4.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,017.60. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.80 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital lowered AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325 ($3.89).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

