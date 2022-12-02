Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProAssurance (PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2022 – ProAssurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – ProAssurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00.

11/14/2022 – ProAssurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $23.00.

11/11/2022 – ProAssurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – ProAssurance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.5 %

ProAssurance stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.32.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 153,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

