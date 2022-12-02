Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProAssurance (PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2022 – ProAssurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/16/2022 – ProAssurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00.
- 11/14/2022 – ProAssurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $23.00.
- 11/11/2022 – ProAssurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – ProAssurance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ProAssurance Trading Down 0.5 %
ProAssurance stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.32.
ProAssurance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
