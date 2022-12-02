Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.25.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

NA opened at C$95.86 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.