National Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.25.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.86 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

