Commerce Bank Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $62.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $120.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

