Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group Profile

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.