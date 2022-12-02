Credit Suisse AG Sells 114,745 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,745 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of APA worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,923,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 315.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of APA by 297.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

