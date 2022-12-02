Credit Suisse AG Acquires 64,529 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegion were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $43,338,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

