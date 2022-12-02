Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,713 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 273,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $167,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

