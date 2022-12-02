Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,163 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Roblox worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $125.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

