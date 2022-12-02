Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $40.64 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

