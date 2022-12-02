Credit Suisse AG Buys 75,011 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Qorvo worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 46.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.