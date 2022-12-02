Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,481 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nevro were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 4,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 673.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 48.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 214,157 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVRO opened at $47.90 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

