Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,004 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.