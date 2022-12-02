Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 24,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 15,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

