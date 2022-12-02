Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H World Group were worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.65 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.