Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $130.68.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 116.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

