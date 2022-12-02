Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.